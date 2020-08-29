1/
Johnny C. Logan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny C. Logan

Milwaukee - Passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at age 55. Beloved son of Patricia and the late Herman Logan. Dear brother of Kelly (Michelle Decorah) Logan, Jamie Mallory, and Denise (Aaron) Cappo. Loving uncle of Adrian Cornelius Logan, Dominic Chippewa, Quentin Hill, Daniel Logan Cappo, Noah Logan Cappo, Brooklyn Logan Cappo, and Jamesin Cornelius Logan. Former husband of Joy Maisells. Nephew of MaryAnn Hulit and Kathryn Earth. Also loved by other family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, MONDAY, August 31, 2020 from 9AM - 12PM. Funeral Service at 12PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved