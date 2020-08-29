Johnny C. LoganMilwaukee - Passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at age 55. Beloved son of Patricia and the late Herman Logan. Dear brother of Kelly (Michelle Decorah) Logan, Jamie Mallory, and Denise (Aaron) Cappo. Loving uncle of Adrian Cornelius Logan, Dominic Chippewa, Quentin Hill, Daniel Logan Cappo, Noah Logan Cappo, Brooklyn Logan Cappo, and Jamesin Cornelius Logan. Former husband of Joy Maisells. Nephew of MaryAnn Hulit and Kathryn Earth. Also loved by other family members and friends.Visitation at the Funeral Home, MONDAY, August 31, 2020 from 9AM - 12PM. Funeral Service at 12PM.