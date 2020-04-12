Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Murdoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon A. Murdoch Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon A. Murdoch Jr. Notice
Jon A. Murdoch Jr.

Found peace on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 64. Preceded in death by his mother Carol. Dear son of Jon Sr. Survived by his twin brother Jim (Judy), sister Dianne (Lee) Beeman and brother Tom (Lauri). Further survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Jon enjoyed hunting and fishing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Bryant and Jeanne for their help and support over the last few years.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline