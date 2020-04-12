|
Jon A. Murdoch Jr.
Found peace on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 64. Preceded in death by his mother Carol. Dear son of Jon Sr. Survived by his twin brother Jim (Judy), sister Dianne (Lee) Beeman and brother Tom (Lauri). Further survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Jon enjoyed hunting and fishing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Bryant and Jeanne for their help and support over the last few years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020