Jon Carl Banck
Jon Carl Banck

Mequon - (March 1, 1941 - October 15, 2020)

Passed away at his home in Mequon on October 15, 2020 at the age of 79 after a heroic battle with bladder cancer.

If you had ever met Jon Banck you would remember him because he was curious about you. Born in Springfield Illinois. Jon served in the Air Force and moved to Milwaukee in 1972, he headed Saint Mary's Hospital Respiratory Therapy and Hyperbaric Dept. until 1976 , and worked as a respiratory therapist until he retired in 2018.

In the 70's and 80's Jon's work in Milwaukee's theater and improv scene included Friends Mime Theater, Second City Workshops and the co -founder of ComedySportz.

Jon was a kind, generous and playful spirit, always spontaneous to share his comedic gifts. He reveled in physical activity, motorcycles, planes, racquetball games. Yet never turned down a chess game at a bookstore or reading his New York Times at an east side coffee shop.

Jon loved his family and savored spending time with them, he leaves behind his son Mike, daughter Sarah, his adored grandchildren Ryan, Ella, and Irelyn. His sister Barbara Banck, extended loves Rose, Anna, Joe (Koller) Derrick, Buddy, Moo and Millie and and many near and far friends who mourn his loss.

Private family services.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
