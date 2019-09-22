|
Jon Dale Lantz, of Aurora, Illinois (formerly of Waukesha, WI) went to be with our Lord after a long and valiant fought battle of cancer on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Jon was born on May 25, 1939, in Racine, Wisconsin to Elmer and Viola (Glasman) Lantz.
Jon was a graduate of Racine Park High School, Racine Kenosha Teachers' College in Union Grove, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Master's Degree in Social Work. He began his career in Wisconsin at the Waukesha County Department of Social Services and worked as a social worker, foster care worker, juvenile court worker, and a child welfare worker. Jon later worked as a school social worker in the School Districts of Oconomowoc and Watertown before his retirement in 1999. Jon was an advocate for all children and their families. He provided in-services to staffs, conducted programs for parents, organized support groups for students, and provided after-school programs (clubs) for students in homework, computers, and sports. Jon had been nominated several times as Wisconsin School Social Worker of the Year. He was also a licensed clinical independent social worker. Jon had a great work ethic and sense of humor.
Jon was devoted to his family. He was a loving husband, an adoring dad, a dedicated colleague, and a cherished grandpa. He very much enjoyed being with family and friends. After Jon's retirement, his greatest joy was watching his grandchildren participate in their many activities. Jon also loved to golf, travel, help others, work on projects in his home and yard, watch and cheer on the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, the FGCU basketball teams, and enjoy a Wisconsin Friday night fish fry.
Jon will be missed by his ever-loving wife, Bert (Alberta Busby), whom he married on June 8, 1963, in Genesee, Wisconsin, his loving and caring son, Mike, of Naperville, and his cherished grandchildren - Ryan, Anna, Sara, and Drew of Naperville.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Viola Lantz and Elmer Lantz, and his siblings: Robert, Nancy Geraghty, James, and Donald.
Special gratitude to Michelle of Residential Home Healthcare and Victor Argueta Perez, Jon's personal in-home caregiver.
Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Visitation will take place at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 Shepherd Drive in Naperville, IL on Saturday, September 28, from 9:30 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers and plants, please consider a memorial donation to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church "We Care Ministry" or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or 203-228-0464.
"Jon, your spirit will live on in our hearts everyday for the rest of our lives. Rest peacefully. We shall meet again. We will always love you!"
Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019