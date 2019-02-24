Services
Jon Krill
Jon J. Krill

Jon J. Krill Notice
Krill, Jon J. Died unexpectedly on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age 57. Beloved son of the late Richard J. MD. and Jacquelyn (nee McCormick) Krill. Loving brother of Candice, Michael, Jeffrey, Andrew, Kathleen, and Patrick (Kristin) Krill. Proud uncle of Patrick, Robert, Margaret, John and James. Beloved nephew of Gerard Murphy and Yvonne Krill. Preceded in death by other adoring Aunts and Uncles- Jeanne (Charles)Taggett, Rosemary (William) Kickham, Patricia (Gerard) Murphy, John (Yvonne) Krill. Further survived by other relatives and many good friends. Jon gave life his best! His amazing wit and brilliant mind brought joy to all who knew him. He was so deeply loved, will be greatly missed, and will never, ever, be forgotten! Family will greet friends on Friday, March 1, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, at 1:00 PM at St. Monica's Catholic Church, corner of N. Santa Monica Blvd. and E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay. Interment will be private for the family. Memorials in Jon's name may be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
