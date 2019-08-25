|
|
Hurley, Jonathan B. Our beloved Jonathan Brison Hurley found peace, Monday August 19, 2019, at the age of 35. He is now reunited with his mother Bonnie, and his sister Katie. Jonathan was the beloved brother of Patrick and Becky. Cherished son of Al and Beverley. He was the best buddy of Ashley Glaz. Devoted best friend of Ed Knueppel. Dearest dog dad of Mopper. Jon is further survived by other relatives and many friends. Jon served as a proud brother of the Marine Corp and retired as a Lance Corporal. His courageous acts led him to receive a Purple Heart while serving our country in Iraq. He was an avid reader, loved to spend time talking, running, and going to brunch with friends. Most of all, Jon loved and cherished his beautiful fur baby boy, Mopper. The family will be planning and hosting a memorial visitation on WEDNESDAY, August 28, 2019 at the OAK CREEK AMERICAN LEGION POST #434 (9327 S. Shepard Ave. Oak Creek, WI 53154) from 4:30 P.M.- 7:00 P.M. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 P.M. Private inurnment Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Jon, please consider making a donation to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW.org) or s Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019