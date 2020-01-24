|
|
Jonathan D. Baars
Age 46. Returned to his heavenly home on January 20, 2020 after a valiant battle with sarcoidosis. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Jonathan was born to David and Carole Baars, in West Allis, WI on October 21, 1973. Jonathan attended St. Paul's Lutheran School in West Allis and Martin Luther High School in Greendale. During his time at Martin Luther, Jonathan was a member of the Symphonic Band and was able to tour the country sharing his gift of playing the baritone with others. Jonathan was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in West Allis.
Jonathan is survived by his parents, David and Carole Baars; his brother and sister-in-law Michael and Kristy Baars; his niece Carolyn; his niece and goddaughter Micah; his uncle and aunt Frederick and Debby Ganaway; cousins, Brian and Irina Ganaway, Andrew and Angela Ganaway, Noel Cook, Neil Cook, Cheryl Cook, and Mike and Lori Cook; and many good friends including Louise Sturgill, Angela Bertoni, Brad Keller, and Kevin Sinjakovic just to name a few. He is preceded in death by his cousin, Kathryn Ganaway.
Visitation at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7821 W. Lincoln Ave., on Sunday, January 26, from 2-3:45PM. Service at 4PM. Private burial at Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, at stopsarcoidosis.org .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 24, 2020