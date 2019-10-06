|
Fr. Jonathan Haschka, SJ
Wauwatosa - Fr. Haschka was a member of the St. Camillus Jesuit Community and was called to eternal life on October 3, 2019. He was 74 years old and a member of the Society of Jesus for 56 years. He received a M.Div. degree in theology in 1976 from St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO and he received an M.A. in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia, GA in 1977. Fr. Haschka taught at Creighton Prep in Omaha, NE and St. Francis High School at St. Francis, SD. For eight years he taught Sculpture at Creighton University , Omaha, NE. He ministered to the Jesuit Communities in St. Paul, Milwaukee, and Nairobi, Kenya. While in East Africa, he served at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mwanza, Tanzania. In 2011, he came to the St. Camillus Jesuit Community where he served as Superior for four years and then stayed on because of declining health
Fr. Haschka was born on March 15, 1945 in Milwaukee, WI. In 1963, he graduated from Campion High School in Prairie du Chien, WI and entered the Society of Jesus in August of that year. He was ordained on June 20, 1975 at Gesu Church, Milwaukee. He is survived by four brothers, all in Minnesota: Christopher (Charlene), Mark (Barb), Joseph (Nouk), and David, S.J.
There will be a wake at Madonna della Strada Chapel in the Jesuit Community at St. Camillus, 10201 W. Wisconsin Avenue from 6:00pm-7:30pm, on Monday, October 7 with the funeral Mass following. Fr. Haschka has donated his body to the Medical College of Wisconsin so his body will go to the Medical College after the funeral Mass. Memorials may be sent to the Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, 1010 N. Hooker Street, Chicago, Il, 60642 with a notation: "In memory of Fr. Jonathan Haschka, S.J."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019