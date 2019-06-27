Resources
Jonathan Patrick Regan

Jonathan Patrick Regan Notice
Regan, Jonathan Patrick Mr. Regan, 52 of Waxhaw NC (formerly of Milwaukee) died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. His family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Matthews. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Saturday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Waxhaw. Jon was owner-operator of Preferred Contracting Services. His survivors include his wife, Cheryl and three children. Please visit www.heritagecares.com for a complete biography and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019
