Regan, Jonathan Patrick Mr. Regan, 52 of Waxhaw NC (formerly of Milwaukee) died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. His family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Matthews. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Saturday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Waxhaw. Jon was owner-operator of Preferred Contracting Services. His survivors include his wife, Cheryl and three children. Please visit www.heritagecares.com for a complete biography and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019