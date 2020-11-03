Jonathan Richard WallSouth Milwaukee - Passed away Wed., Oct. 28, 2020 at the age of 39. Beloved son of Stephen Wall and Jeannie Schormann. Loving brother of Adam (Jill) Wall, Jeremy Wall, Branden Wall and Melinda Wall. Daughters Abigail and Annalise. Loving grandson of Chester (the late Elizabeth) Wall. Dear uncle of Austin, Nichollis, Mathiu, Paige, Autumn, Colin, Liam, Bailey and Penelope. Further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his step-father, John Schormann, and brother, Stevie Wall. Celebration of life to be held summer of 2021.