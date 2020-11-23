1/
Jonny Eisenberg
Jonny Eisenberg

Bayside - November 19, 2020, age 88. Loving wife of David Eisenberg. Dear mother of Ellen (Robert) Henak, Ann Eisenberg, Sue (Lowell) Ackerman, and Martin Eisenberg. Cherished sister of Lee (Peter) Sternlight. Preceded in death by brothers Alan Frane and Robert Frane and son-in-law Richard Wenzlaff. Adoring grandmother of Sara (Richard) Martin, Danielle (Kyle) Beranek, Nadia Ackerman, Rachel Wenzlaff, Rebecca Ackerman, David Ackerman, and Adam Wenzlaff, and great-grandmother of Reuven Martin, Liora Martin, and Wesley Beranek. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Private services. Memorials to Amego, Inc. (which supports people living with autism), 33 Perry Ave., Attleboro, MA 02703 https://www.amegoinc.org/give-now/








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
