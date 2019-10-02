Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Sterling Chalet
1271 State Road 175
Hubertus, WI
Jordan James Hendricks


1964 - 2019
Jordan James Hendricks Notice
Jordan James Hendricks

- - Jordan James Hendricks

October 31, 1964 - September 22, 2019

Beloved son of James and Fay Hendricks, brother of Jeanine Torbol (Brian Ross), Julie (Wayne Litza), Joel (Gina) and Jennifer. Also survived by numerous relatives and friends.

Employee of J. M. Brennan Inc., member of Wisconsin Sheet Metal Workers Union and Harley Owners Group.

Jordan's remains were donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin. Thanks to the cancer team at the Milwaukee Froedtert Hospital and Lawlis Family Hospice at Columbia St. Mary's in Mequon.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 6, at 2:00 with a memorial at 4:00 at the Sterling Chalet, 1271 State Road 175 in Hubertus.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
