Levin, Jordan R. Levin, Jordan R. July 29, 2019. Age 42 years. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Geilfuss). Cherished son of Randall and Fay (nee Waldinger) Levin. Loving brother of Dana Levin and Justin (Nassim) Levin. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. Special thanks to our amazing Marquette University PD and UW-Milwaukee PD families, and the outstanding Doctors, Nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital and Zilber Family Hospice. Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point, WI 53217. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park Brookfield, WI In lieu of flowers memorials to International Justice Mission (IJM.org). Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Home 414-276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019