Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
1990 - 2019
Jordan Rashad Alexander Notice
Jordan Rashad Alexander

Milwaukee - Age 29 years, left us too soon. Born in Milwaukee Sept. 4, 1990 and passed Sept. 12, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. Beloved son of Aimee Alexander. Loving grandson of Gloria Alexander. Dear great grandson of Bennie Alexander. Loved nephew of Jermaine Alexander (daughter Zenia) and Brittany and Vernon Alexander-Bellamy (son Vashon, daughter Briyana). Further survived by a loving host of great uncles, great aunts, cousins, and many good friends.

Visitation Sat. Sept. 28, 2019 at Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W. Hampton Ave. Milwaukee from 10 AM until Services at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
