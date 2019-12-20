Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Cong. Shalom
7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Fox Point, WI
Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
Agudas Achim Cemetery
3690 E. College Ave.
Cudahy, WI
Passed away Dec. 20, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Alta Werner (nee Blumenfeld). Cherished father of Barry (significant other Davida Griffin) Werner, Brian Werner, David (Cindy) Werner, Diane (Ellis) Rudman and loving stepfather of Jeffrey (Michaela) Peck and Michael (Sharon) Peck. Dear grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Fond brother of Beverly (Sheldon) Davidoff. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services Mon., Dec. 23 at 11:00 AM at Cong. Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Burial to follow at Agudas Achim Cemetery, 3690 E. College Ave., Cudahy.

Jordon proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during WWII. He was a Certified Public Accountant, President and Senior Partner of Scribner, Cohen and Company. Following his retirement, Jordon served his community as a volunteer at Service Corps of Retired Executives. After serving his long time clients for almost 50 years, he served as a mentor and advisor to new business owners.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Congregation Shalom or the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
