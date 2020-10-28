1/1
Jose Antonio Caban Hernandez
Jose Antonio Caban Hernandez. Born May 2nd 1948 and Died October 24th, 2020. Son of Angelina and Rufo Caban Hernandez, dear husband to Annette Bebeau for 44 years, father to Joseph (Ligia) Caban, James (Genesis) Caban, and Marisol (Rick) Maitland. Grandfather to Ella Maitland, Giovanni Caban, Jaime Caban, Angie Henry and Jose Henry. Brother to Carmen Quiles, Juanita Rodriguez, Irma (James) Timm, and Iris (Totin) Maldonado. He also leaves behind several beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jose was a teacher at Kosciusko High School and left teaching to work as a social worker with Milwaukee County for 25 years. After retirement, he worked again as a teacher at La Causa for 2 years before moving to Florida with his wife to be closer to his children. He was one of the first hispanics in Milwaukee to run for Senator. With his sister Juanita, he developed the first community outreach program in Milwaukee for minorities. He served as president of local union 48. Jose lived his life always giving to those less fortunate and loving family above all else. He will be greatly missed.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
