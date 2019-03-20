Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Herrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose de la Luz Herrera

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jose de la Luz Herrera Notice
Herrera, Jose de la Luz Pepe found peace on March 7, 2019 at the age of 85. A caring, generous man, he shared 66 years with his wife Francisca and their six children. As patriarch, Pepe's cheerful optimism graced the lives of his seven siblings and blossomed with the joy of seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A hard working, dedicated entrepreneur, Pepe created a legacy of inspiration for Milwaukee's latino community. Lo queremos mucho. Please join the Herrera Family in honoring the life of Jose de la Luz on Saturday, March 23, 2019 for a gathering at 10:00 am and Mass at 11:00 am. St. Roman Parish 1710 West Bolivar Ave Milwaukee,Wisconsin Bienvenidos a todos. All are welcome.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.