|
|
Herrera, Jose de la Luz Pepe found peace on March 7, 2019 at the age of 85. A caring, generous man, he shared 66 years with his wife Francisca and their six children. As patriarch, Pepe's cheerful optimism graced the lives of his seven siblings and blossomed with the joy of seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A hard working, dedicated entrepreneur, Pepe created a legacy of inspiration for Milwaukee's latino community. Lo queremos mucho. Please join the Herrera Family in honoring the life of Jose de la Luz on Saturday, March 23, 2019 for a gathering at 10:00 am and Mass at 11:00 am. St. Roman Parish 1710 West Bolivar Ave Milwaukee,Wisconsin Bienvenidos a todos. All are welcome.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019