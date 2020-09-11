1/
Jose Manuel Ortiz-Coss
Jose Manuel Ortiz-Coss

Born into eternal life on Saturday, September 5th, 2020, at age 77 after heart failure. Loving husband of Elsida for 52 years. Cherished father of Emanuel (wife Sarah), Omar (wife Jacky) and grandfather to Fabian. Beloved son of Emilio and Maria Isabel of Puerto Rico. Special brother to Lydia, Juan, Aliciamaria, Rosita, Hilda, and Ivan. Also loved by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

Burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with military honors in Union Grove, Wednesday, October 28th, 2020, 11Am.

"Dad, you will be missed, remembered and always remain in our hearts. We love you."






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
