Hernandez, Jose Ramiro Jose Ramiro Hernandez born to Eternal Life on May 7th, 2019, at the age of 70, Born to the late Apolinar & Natalia Hernandez in Crystal City, Texas. Loving husband of 50 years to Amada (nee Guerrero). Father to Juan (Tori), Michelle (Allen), Jose Jr. & Jessica. Proud Grandpa of: Mikey, Monica, Jamie, Nati, Tommy, Erika, Sam & Violette. Great-Grandpa to Ryleigh. Brother of Marina, Carmen and Juan. Preceded in death by his siblings Raul, Dora, Maria & Maria Elena. Further survived by many relatives and his loyal companion Tex. Celebration of Life to be held on May 17th, 2019. Memorial between 10am - 12pm, immediately followed by a Catholic Mass at St Augustine of Hippo Catholic Church, 2530 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019