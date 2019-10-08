|
Dr. Jose S. "Joe" Agpoon
Brookfield - Took his last breath on Earth and passed away peacefully after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on October 5, 2019.
Dr. Agpoon is survived by his ever-devoted wife of 51 years in marriage, Dr. Perla P. Agpoon; two eldest sons James (Amy Jacobson) and George (Debbie Dettling); youngest daughter Aimee (James Cababa); seven beautiful grandchildren: Jonah, Hannah, Elliot, Henry, Jakobe, Chloe, and Simona; three siblings: Antonio Jr., Claring Dispo and Virginia Cabida; and mother-in-law, Dolores Pananon.
Dr. Agpoon's visitation and funeral is scheduled for Friday, October 11, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Road, (on the corner of Hwy J & JJ, about 4 blocks south of 1-94 from Hwy J), Waukesha. Visitation will commence at 3:30 pm and service to follow at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or the Philippine Center Free Medical Clinic (c/o the Philippine Medical Association of Wisconsin).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019