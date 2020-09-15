1/
Josef Homolka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josef's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josef Homolka

Oak Creek - Born To Eternal Life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Cherished husband of Venus Homolka for 58 years. Loving father of Jana (Ivan) Djurina, Josef (Patricia) Homolka, Frank (Tatiana) Homolka and the late John Homolka. Dear grandfather of Angeline (Steve) Espinoza, Nathan Djurina, Joshua Homolka, the late Erin Homolka, Aleksandra (Joshua) Pacheco. Dear great-grandfather of Gabriella, Bryce, Joshua, and Madeline. Josef is further survived by other family and relatives.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday,September 20, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services at 7:00 PM. Committal Services Monday 11:00 AM at Arlington Park Cemetery, please meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM for the procession at 10:30 AM.

Josef was a loyal husband and father. He also was an avid fisherman and soccer fan.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Service
10:15 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Committal
11:00 AM
Arlington Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home South Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved