Josef Homolka

Josef HomolkaOak Creek - Born To Eternal Life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Cherished husband of Venus Homolka for 58 years. Loving father of Jana (Ivan) Djurina, Josef (Patricia) Homolka, Frank (Tatiana) Homolka and the late John Homolka. Dear grandfather of Angeline (Steve) Espinoza, Nathan Djurina, Joshua Homolka, the late Erin Homolka, Aleksandra (Joshua) Pacheco. Dear great-grandfather of Gabriella, Bryce, Joshua, and Madeline. Josef is further survived by other family and relatives.Visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday,September 20, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services at 7:00 PM. Committal Services Monday 11:00 AM at Arlington Park Cemetery, please meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM for the procession at 10:30 AM.Josef was a loyal husband and father. He also was an avid fisherman and soccer fan.