Klotz, Josef Konstantin 87, of Menomonee Falls, was born to eternal life on Sunday, May 19th with his loving wife Marianne at his side. Mr. Klotz was born September 6, 1931 in Munich, Germany to Lorenz and Berta (Michel ) Klotz. He excelled at art and received his classical training in Artistic Mosaics, Stained Glass and Art in Architecture at Mayrische Hofkunstanstalt in Munich. As his skill and talent grew, Josef was summoned to the United States by T.C. Esser Company, Milwaukee, where he worked as a master craftsman. Mr. Klotz opened his own studio, Mosaic Art and Glass, and finished his career at Oakbrook Esser Studio in Oconomowoc. Josef's work can be found in churches, chapels, seminaries, and homes around the world. Mr. Klotz is survived by his devoted wife Marianne of nearly 63 years, his son Andreas (Michelle), his grandchildren Derek (Cassandra), Austin, Gabriella and Isabella and his great-granddaughter, Tenlee. He is further survived by his brother, Hans, sister-in-law Luise, and nephew Alexander in Munich. Josef was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Anna (Franz) Nahrhammer, Rosa (Josef) Schneider, and Mathilde (Erich) Abrell, and his beautiful daughter Christina Schroeder. Further survived by son-in-law Richard Schroeder, other relatives and friends. Visitation Weds. May 22, 2019 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH N189W16297 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls, WI. from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment to follow St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2019