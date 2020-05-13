Josefa Jensen
Josefa Jensen

Milwaukee - Passed away surrounded on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 60. Beloved wife of the late Donald Jensen. Loving mother of Javier, Alex (Lillian) and Dean Jensen. Proud grandma of Felix Jensen. Caring sister of Candy, Milagros, Maria, Lupe, Alejandro, Javier, Manolo, and Salvador. Sister-in-law of Barb (Dwayne) Holliday, Dean (Lori) and Laura (Larry) Salopek. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Josefa was an avid Flamenco dancer and singer. She greatly enjoyed gardening. Josefa was a gifted chef, primarily Spanish cuisine. She always loved the opportunities to travel back to Spain with her husband Donald to see her family.

Visitation FRIDAY (today), May 15, 2020 from 12-1 PM at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service at 1 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
MAY
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
