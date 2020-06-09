Josefina TrujilloBorn to Eternal Life in June 5, 2020. At age 71. Josefina was born March 21, 1949 in Las Pilas GTO, Mexico. Beloved wife of late Marcelino Trujillo for 56 years. Loving mom to Nabor Trujillo, Sergio Trujillo, Cirenia ( Salvador )Murillo , Juan Manuel Trujillo, Mayra Anavel Trujillo ( Filiberto Saavedra ) , Oliverio Valentín Trujillo, Jose Carlos Trujillo, the late Lucia and late Juanito. Cherished grandma of Salvador Jr., Jeovany, Cristian; Miguel, Filiberto Jr., Leonardo, Reymundo, and Damian. Dear sister of late Luz, late Carmen, Enedina, Teresa, late Catalina. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.Josefina immigrated to the United State in 1975. She worked at Law Tanning for many years. She was a very religious person always putting herself in the Hands of the Lord. Was a long time member of St. Hyacinth Church. Belonging to several prayer groups. She was one of a kind, always thinking about everyone's well being. She made people laugh and was a great story teller. She was a great wife, loving mother and cherished grandma.Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5-9PM. Due to group size limitations your patience is kindly requested, there may be a need for people to wait outside. Masks are required and please maintain social distance practices. A private Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the lives of Josefina and her husband Marcelino will take place on Saturday at St. Hyacinth Church. Please see the funeral home website at 11 AM to view a live stream. Extended family and friends are invited to the church at 12 noon for the procession to Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please stay in your vehicles and a funeral home will staff member will assist you with lining up.