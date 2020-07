Joseph A. BalotaOf Franklin and Muskego, WI, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, at the age of 94. He was born in St. Louis, MO, on October 27, 1925. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary, several months ago. For a complete obituary, please visit hartsonfuneralhome.com , and search their Legacy obituaries. A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date.