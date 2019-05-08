Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Joseph A. Cintron Sr.

Joseph A. Cintron Sr. Notice
Cintron Sr., Joseph A. Went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019 at age 63. Loving husband of Carmen (Aguirre) Cintron. Beloved father of Blanca (Joseph) Richter, Joseph Jr. (Tatiana), Issac, Efrain and Matthew Cintron. Proud grandpa of 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Dear brother of Maria Torres, Patti, Terisa, Val, Eddy, Frances, Yolanda, Lillian, Emeliy, Ezequiel, Robert and Junior. He is further survived by other family and many friends. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 12 noon until time of service at 2 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
