Joseph A. "Joe" Ferschinger
Waukesha, formerly Wauwatosa -
Joseph Anton Ferschinger of Waukesha, formerly of Wauwatosa, was born to Eternal Life, March 15, 2020, at age 94. He was the loving and devoted husband for more than 64 years to the late Vernell (nee Schueller). Beloved father of Jim (Mary), Kathy (Greg) Budzien, Joan (Rainer) Ferschinger, and Bob (Sue). Proud grandpa of Bryan (Kristin) Ferschinger, Jamie (Quintin) Bendixen, Aline (Martin) Ferschinger, Juliet (Frankie) Jordan, Laura Ferschinger and Mike Ferschinger. Great grandpa of Macy, Ella, Jonathan, Jacob, Juliana, Amely, and Olivia. He will be further remembered and missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Joe was very active in his church, St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church-East (formerly Holy Cross Catholic Church) and was a long-time usher and member of the Holy Name Society. He was a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 524 and Past Faithful Navigator of Bishop Henni Assembly 4th Degree.
At this time, a private Funeral Service for the immediate family is planned. A Celebration of Joe's life, with family and friends, will be at a future date.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Avalon Square and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.
Joe will be remembered fondly for his generosity to his family and friends as well as his playful sense of humor.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020