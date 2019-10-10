|
|
Joseph A. Marino
Waukesha - Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tues., Oct 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Joe will be deeply missed by his children, Joe (Jen), Joann (Jeff), Nanette, Pat, and Mike (Jen); his grandchildren, Anna, Joseph, Jeffrey, Jeremy, Jason, David, Rebekah, Carita, and Anthony; great grandchildren, Layla, Stella, Brooklyn, Valerie, Else, Sigge, Owen, Vanessa, Kezia, Beatrix, Felix, and Freya; and sister, Lena. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Iris and 4 siblings. The visitation for Joe will be held on Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 from 3:30PM until the time of the 5:00PM funeral mass at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church (see address above).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019