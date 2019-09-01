Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Noel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. "Joe" Noel

Send Flowers
Joseph A. "Joe" Noel Notice
Joseph A. "Joe" Noel

Milwaukee - On August 30, 2019, at the age of 62, Joe took the trip of his lifetime to be with his lovely wife Joan who preceded him in death. He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy (Bernard) Shanahan, Danielle Kleczka, and Mary Jo (the late Tom) Shearer. Preceded in death by siblings, Judy (Rick) Overland, Carol Nichols, Pat (Judy) Noel, and Terry (Sara) Noel. Also cherished and loved by many nieces, nephews and grands, other family and dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday September 6, at the Funeral Home, from 3PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private Inurnment at Holy Cross.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline