Joseph A. "Joe" Noel
Milwaukee - On August 30, 2019, at the age of 62, Joe took the trip of his lifetime to be with his lovely wife Joan who preceded him in death. He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy (Bernard) Shanahan, Danielle Kleczka, and Mary Jo (the late Tom) Shearer. Preceded in death by siblings, Judy (Rick) Overland, Carol Nichols, Pat (Judy) Noel, and Terry (Sara) Noel. Also cherished and loved by many nieces, nephews and grands, other family and dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday September 6, at the Funeral Home, from 3PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private Inurnment at Holy Cross.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019