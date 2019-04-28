|
Rauch, Joseph A. Joseph A. Rauch DDS was born to Eternal Life on Friday March 15, 2019 at the age of 90 years. He was the son of Anton and Klara (nee Martin) Rauch. Joe attended Marquette High School and Marquette Dental School. He practiced for over 30 years in Brown Deer in the Brown Deer Medical Building. He served 4 years in the US Air Force before attending Dental School. Joe's favorite hobby was flying with his friends Ron Scott and Leonard Dekutowski. Joe is the beloved husband of Mary (nee Zieloski) of 56 years, loving father of; Julie (Dave) Grandin, Joseph B., Jean (Ray) Fontayne, Jennifer (Keith) Rettler and Joanne (Joe) Hoefs. Cherished Opa of Gabby and Maddy Grandin, Quinn Fontayne, Celia, Claire, Cali and Calen Rettler, and Alisha Hoefs. Further survived by his sister Jenny (Tom) Simon, brother-in-law Tom (Trudy) Zieloski, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday May 3rd at St. Gabriel Catholic Church (1200 St. Gabriel Way Hubertus, WI 53033) with Fr Timothy Bickel presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 2:00 PM until time of Mass. Private entombment Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon. Memorials to the St. Gabriel School Building Fund are appreciated. Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family (262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019