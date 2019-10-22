Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
American legion Post 537
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Highland Memorial Park Cemetery
New Berlin, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Regazzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Regazzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Regazzi Notice
Joseph A Regazzi

Regazzi, Joseph A, passed into eternal life on 10/20/19. Loving father of Joel and Benji (Gina) and Bella the dog. Proud grandfather of McKenna Peyton and Amanda. Survived by Rick, Dean, Perry, Patti, Donna, Roxanne, Cindy, Suzy, Jacki. Preceded by Alex, Audrey, Eddie, Brian, Mel, Joanne, Gloria, and Joyce. Remembrance gathering will be held at American legion Post 537 in Milwaukee on 10/24/19 from 12 to 2 Then we will meet at highland memorial Park cemetery in New Berlin at 2:30 for burial and military honors. Afterwards we will meet again, until 5:30 at legion Post 537 to have a meal together.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline