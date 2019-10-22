|
Joseph A Regazzi
Regazzi, Joseph A, passed into eternal life on 10/20/19. Loving father of Joel and Benji (Gina) and Bella the dog. Proud grandfather of McKenna Peyton and Amanda. Survived by Rick, Dean, Perry, Patti, Donna, Roxanne, Cindy, Suzy, Jacki. Preceded by Alex, Audrey, Eddie, Brian, Mel, Joanne, Gloria, and Joyce. Remembrance gathering will be held at American legion Post 537 in Milwaukee on 10/24/19 from 12 to 2 Then we will meet at highland memorial Park cemetery in New Berlin at 2:30 for burial and military honors. Afterwards we will meet again, until 5:30 at legion Post 537 to have a meal together.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019