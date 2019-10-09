Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Inurnment
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
PINELAWN MEMORIAL PARK
10700 W. Capitol Dr.
Joseph A. "Big Joe" Rosolek

Joseph A. "Big Joe" Rosolek
Joseph A. "Big Joe" Rosolek

Entered into the eternal, loving arms of his Lord on August 10th, 2019 at the young age of 78 years. Preceded in death by his true love, Mary Rosolek. Beloved father of Julie (Mike) Jones and Joseph A. (Connie) Rosolek, Jr. Loving grandfather of Desirae (Ruben) Soares-Pia, Shane Soares, and Brandon Rosolek. Dear great-grandfather of Riley, Hallie, Lilly and Bailey. Loved by his companion Mary Hrdlicka, and deeply missed by his sister Barbara VerBrugge, God-daughter Kris Anne (Mick) Lynch along with their children Claire and Jameson. Big Joe was a generous, loving man who touched the hearts and lives of so many friends, extended family and co-workers at MMSD.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Please wear purple to support awareness for Pancreatic Cancer. For more information please visit the funeral home website.

Celebration of Life Gathering Monday, October 14 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME (4309 S. 20th St.) from 4:30 to 7:30 PM with a Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 PM. Inurnment Tuesday, October 15 at PINELAWN MEMORIAL PARK (10700 W. Capitol Dr.) at 10:30 AM. Please meet at the Park Chapel.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
