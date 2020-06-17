Joseph A. SalzmanFound eternal peace on June 15, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Father of Denise (Mark) Paulson, Lori Pertzborn, Kevin (Stephanie) Salzman and Robert (Maggie) Rafalski. Grandpa of Nicholas (Samantha), Elizabeth (Steve), Kendra, Scott, Erica, Aidan, Tristan, Elliot and Avery. Great-grandpa of Kaitlynn, Beau, Mia and Evelynn. Brother of Louise and Joyce. Further loved by his grand-doggy and best friend Scooter, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Joseph was a proud US Army Veteran and a former employee of Maynard Steel.Visitation at the funeral home Wednesday, June 24 from 11 AM until time of Service at 1 PM. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.