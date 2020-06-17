Joseph A. Salzman
Joseph A. Salzman

Found eternal peace on June 15, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Father of Denise (Mark) Paulson, Lori Pertzborn, Kevin (Stephanie) Salzman and Robert (Maggie) Rafalski. Grandpa of Nicholas (Samantha), Elizabeth (Steve), Kendra, Scott, Erica, Aidan, Tristan, Elliot and Avery. Great-grandpa of Kaitlynn, Beau, Mia and Evelynn. Brother of Louise and Joyce. Further loved by his grand-doggy and best friend Scooter, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joseph was a proud US Army Veteran and a former employee of Maynard Steel.

Visitation at the funeral home Wednesday, June 24 from 11 AM until time of Service at 1 PM. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
JUN
24
Service
01:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
