Joseph A. "Joe" Scaffido
1942 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" A. Scaffido

Born on September 8, 1942. Died suddenly on Monday, October 5, 2020. Loving husband of Mary. Proud dad of Anthony (Jacqueline), Peter (Cory), and James (fiancée Krista). Best friend of step-sons Jeffrey, Andrew, and Steven. Very proud Grandpa of Gabrielle, Jacob, Alexis, Taylor, Samuel, and Kylee. Brother-in-law of Robert and Linda Williams. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Anthony J. and Margaret (nee Rice) Scaffido, step-father John Cybela, and step-brother Tom Cybela, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Joe spent his entire career in the roofing industry including Laufenberg Rfg., Langer Rfg, Butzen Rfg., and Nations Roof. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had a passion for the outdoors.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday October 9, 2020 from 5pm until time of Service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, American Heart Assoc. or the charity of your choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
9
Service
07:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
