Joseph A. Weis
Passed from life into the arms of the Lord on September 27, 2019 at the age of 83. He died after a long illness, while at home in Sycamore, Illinois. Joseph was born to Joseph and Augusta (Nolte) Weis in Milwaukee, WI on May 29, 1936. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Joseph Weis Jr., sisters Johanna Frodermann and Dolores Fredrick, brothers Robert Weis and Charles Weis. He is survived by wife Marlene Weis, sister Lucille (Jack) Zaffiro, daughters Deborah (Michael) Parker, and Tami Weis, and granddaughters Paige Wallace and Maya Heath. He devoted his life to providing for his children and family. He was a long time employee of Wisconsin Lift Truck Corporation. Visitation will be held Friday at the chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery (7301 W. Nash St. Milwaukee) beginning at 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. There will be a lunch at 12:30 PM following the servie at Alioto's Restaurant (3041 W. Mayfair Rd. Wauwatosa). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Rescue Mission (830 N. 19th St. Milwaukee, WI 53233) are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019