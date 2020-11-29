1/1
Joseph A. Wiesner
Joseph A. Wiesner

New Berlin - Passed away peacefully, Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Linda F. Wiesner (Jund). Loving father of Joe (Kelly), Amy (Jeffrey) Dunn, Jim (Diana), Jon (Michelle) and Wendy (John) Erk. Proud grandfather of Ross, Adam, Katie, Megan and Kali. Dear brother of John (Darlene), Francis (Linda) and Marianne (Ron) Wachowiak. Joseph is survived by many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Wiesner (McGee) as well as his brothers, Mike and Tom.

A private family memorial service to be held. A serious celebration of life to be held at a later date because we're pretty sure he'd appreciate a good party.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
