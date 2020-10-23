Joseph Allen Roush
Joseph Allen Roush passed suddenly, but peacefully, at home in Milwaukee, surrounded by family, on the evening of October 17, 2020. Joe was born in Moline, IL to Joseph Bertram Roush and Violet Ver Dene Roush on April 24th sometime prior to the 1980s.
Having developed a lifelong career in merchandising and sales of tailored menswear, Joe outfitted young men for their first professional jobs as well as established business owners, athletes and politicians. When he wasn't working, Joe loved being active in the outdoors, getting on his bike whenever he could. One might also find Joe catching a show at the Milwaukee Rep or enjoying a good meal with his favorite glass of red wine. It thrilled Joe to travel, especially to visit family across the country, and boat tours on Geneva Lake were a favorite weekend getaway.
A devoted son, brother, uncle, husband, friend, and professional, Joe had a great interest in others, turning clients into friends and making extended family feel like dearest loved ones. Those who have had the opportunity to know Joe agree that he had a penchant for learning about people, effortlessly making them feel like the most important person in that moment. And he was always ready with a well-timed quip or colorful joke, keeping the atmosphere light and making others smile or laugh. Best of all, Joe loved the home he shared with Jim and Sophie.
Joe is survived by his husband, Jim Coyne and their kitty Sophie, sister Chris Roush Sanderson (Russ) Boisvert, niece Carrie (Sean) Greer and nephew Kevin (Michelle) Sanderson and their families, the Coyne family, loving extended family, and a wealth of friends.
A Celebration of Joe's life will be held in memoriam at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the United Performing Arts Fund of Milwaukee (upaf.org
) are appreciated.