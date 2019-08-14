|
|
Ortiz, Joseph Amado August 12, 2019. Age 88 years. Beloved father of Christopher (Gena Gonzales) Ortiz, Nicolaus Ortiz, Angelita (James) Welniak amd Teresa (Nolan Truttschel) Ortiz. Dear grandfather of Julius Ortiz, Samuel Welniak and Jesse Welniak. Fond brother of Peter (Carmen) Ortiz and Anita Ortiz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A force of nature who loved every little bit of life, Jose the Barber/Philosopher/Father/Grandpa Extraordinaire made an impact on every person he came into contact with. Loved by all and respected by everyone, it can be truly said that he made this world a better place. Every day was a beautiful adventure in this amazing man's life, and the happiness he brought to so many will stand as a testament to the way life should be lived. He will be missed by everyone. Join us as we say goodbye on Saturday, August 17th from 4-6 pm at the Funeral Home. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Honor Flight Network at honorflight.org or mailed to 175 S Tuttle Rd, Springfield OH, 45505. Niemann / Suminski Lifestory Funeral Homes 2486 S Kinnickinnic Ave 414-744-5156 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019