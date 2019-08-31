|
Strigenz DDS, Dr. Anthony "Tony" Joseph 87, of Kewaskum was born into Eternal Life on Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Mon., Sept. 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum, WI. Visitation at the church on Mon. from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. A special thank you to the staff at St. Agnes Hospital and Father Strand for all their help and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Michaels Catholic Church, the Dr. Anthony and Betsy Strigenz Youth Scholarship at Kewaskum High School or Marquette University Dental School are appreciated. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Tony's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019