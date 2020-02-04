|
|
Joseph "Joe" B. Coel
Waterford - Joseph "Joe" B. Coel, age 82 of Waterford, passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital of Burlington on Friday, January 31, 2020, with family at his side. He was born on July 10, 1937, in Green Bay, the son of Joseph and Sarah (nee. Bader) Coel. He spent his early life in Green Bay where he attended New Franken Elementary and graduated from Catholic Central High, then received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and his master's degree from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. He married Jan Therrien in Oklahoma City on October 19, 1963. The couple has five daughters. Joe began his career as a Mechanical Engineer for General Electric in Burlington, VT, and retired from Empire Level in Mukwonago, WI.
A proud member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Waterford, Joe helped with Friday fish fries. Joe loved people and was very generous, contributing to many charities that help children. He greatly enjoyed time at his cabin up north near Eagle River and could walk in the woods for hours. He looked forward to hunting with his nephews in the fall. Joe was a lifelong and enthusiastic Packers fan. He loved listening to polka bands, often accompanying with his fabulous whistling. He enjoyed woodworking, and tools and hardware in general. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Joe is survived by Jan, his loving wife of 56 years; daughters: Lynn (Dave) Lammi of Hartland; Gaye (Roy) Tank of Appleton; Becky (Bob) Roback of Los Alamos, NM; Gina Coel (David) of Eagle; and Patti (Joe) Brahm of Mukwonago; nine grandchildren: Kristin, Steven, Tom, Achille, Sophie, Joe, Ben, Macie and AJ. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Marjorie (Pete) Vaness, Eleanor (Alvin) Vanness, Barbara (Dick) Jandrain and Harriet (Ken) Bauldry.
Visitation will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 9:30-10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in the church cemetery following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church or . The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Memorial Hospital of Burlington for their compassionate care of Joe.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020