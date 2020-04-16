|
Joseph "Joe B" Batcher
The man. The myth. The legend. Joseph Gary Batcher "Joe B" was born on January 27th, 1959 and passed away, peacefully, with his children by his side on April 14th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a devoted father to Michelle Pentony, Jennifer (Kurt) Batcher, Jeanette (Justin) Davidson, and Joseph "Joey" Batcher. Proud grandparent to Yager and Jayden. He is survived by his siblings, Jeff Batcher, Tammy (Don) Behnke, Pam (Kurt) Minor, Mary (Gary) Thompson, Jenny (Kyle) Haise, Jimmy Batcher, and Jerry (Shelley) Batcher and preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Joan Batcher. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved deeply.
Joe was a supportive, generous and hardworking man. He was very instrumental in organizing many recovery events, open meetings, dances, picnics, softball leagues and more and was known to plan the best parties. Many people would say Joe was the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back. From working in the deep tunnels in Milwaukee when he was younger to running his own contracting business, Wall to Wall, he was a man of many talents. Our fondest memories will always be the ones spent together on holidays, grilling out, watching Packer games and going on family vacations.
The family would like to thank his many friends and relatives for the special moments that each and every one of you have shared with him. Special thank you to Mark (Nancy) McKindley and Mark (Diane) Lorenz for your devoted friendship to him and the countless hours you spent with him in his final days. You were his rock and gave him comfort when he needed it most.
Due to the recent Coronavirus Pandemic and the accompanying social distancing guidelines, we are limited to having a drive through visitation on Sunday April 19th at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 12PM-2PM. You must stay in your car. Following that, at 3PM, a virtual service will be aired. Please visit Schmidt & Bartelt-Menomonee Falls Facebook page for the virtual service or use link: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Schmidt-Bartelt/149478281762761.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020