Joseph "Joe" Brezovar
Joseph "Joe" Brezovar

Eagle River - Joseph "Joe" Brezovar of Eagle River passed away Monday, October 12th, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander. He was 82 years old.

Joe was born August 2nd, 1938 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was employed at Briggs & Stratton as Chief Tool Engineer/Manager before retiring to the Northwoods.

Joe enjoyed the peacefulness of Eagle River, wood carving, hand crafting musky lures and fishing and hunting with his sons and grandchildren.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Ann, and wife Judith Ann (nee Kubicki).

Joe is survived by his wife of 15 years Judith Ann (nee Willkomm); brother in law Fr. James Kubicki, S.J. of St. Francis, SD; daughters Janine (Grant) Grothman, Janice (Don) Schultz, Jeri (Pat) Koerber; sons Jeff (Carol), Jay (Rose), Jon (Sue), Joel (Debbie); 23 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Joe is further survived by sisters Barbara Schulz and Gail (Hat) Berhalter of Santee, CA; two step daughters Wendy Erickson and Tracy (Brian) Gehringer

A private funeral service will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church in Muskego and interment at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.

Memorials if so desired can be made to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Eagle River, WI.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
304 E Division St
Eagle River, WI 54521
(715) 479-4777
