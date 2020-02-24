|
Joseph C. Bettin
Greenfield - Joseph C. Bettin, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Joe was born in Milwaukee on August 9, 1927. He attended Bay View High School. In 1945, during WWII, he joined the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman, serving on the USS Jason (ARH-1), also at the US Naval Hospital in Key West, Florida and the Naval Station in Long Beach, California. Following his discharge in 1948, Joe began a career as a traveling elevator installer. A "confirmed bachelor", Joe met a very pretty student nurse on a blind date in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Bachelorhood came to an end on October 19, 1960 when he wisely married that girl, a marriage that lasted 60 years. Joe was a member of Adoration Lutheran Church for 45 years. His quick wit, sense of humor and giving heart endeared him to many. He is survived by his wife, Joani; daughter Terry (Bill) Lahmayer of Minnesota; three grandchildren. Wm. J "BJ" (Amanda) Lahmayer, Jennifer L. (Matt Maxa) Lahmayer, Daniel S. Lahmayer; four great-grandchildren, Devon and Rijah Jones, Abigail and Wyatt Lahmayer. Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian (Miller) Bettin, father Charles D'Amico, adoptive father Wm. Bettin, sisters Betty Jane Gipp and Beverly Schmidt. He was also preceded in death by his precious daughter Sandy Jo, in 2012. A memorial service will be held at Adoration Lutheran Church at a later date. We would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the staff at St. Luke's Medical Center for all the loving care given to Joe and his family during his 3 week hospital stay.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020