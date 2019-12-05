Services
Joseph C. Buichl Sr.

Joseph C. Buichl Sr. Notice
Joseph C. Buichl Sr.

Cudahy - Passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 at the age of 98. Loving husband to the late Dolores Buichl. Beloved father to Jolan (Walter) Ostrowski and Joseph (Susan) Buichl Jr. Dear grandfather to Lee (Andrea) Ostrowski and Joseph (Cassie Keith) Buichl III. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Joseph served in the Army during WWII in Hawaii. He was a member of and American Legion as well as a charter member of the Cudahy Lions. He was a lifelong educator in the Cudahy school system. A special thank you to the staff at Ramsey Woods and the nurses at Legacy Hospice for their wonderful care. Visitation at Nativity of the Lord Parish (3672 E Plankinton Ave, Cudahy) on Wednesday, December 11 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
