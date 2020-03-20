|
|
Joseph C. Niebler Sr.
Entered into Eternal Life on March 19, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Baldus) for 53 years. Loving dad of Joe Jr. (Sharyl), Beth (Frank Jr.) DeGuire, Andy (Angela), Peter (Jessica) and Robert (Katie). Proud grandpa of Daniel and Erin Niebler; Br. Jordan, Sarah, Suzanne, Frank III and Ben DeGuire; Max, Alex and Izzy Niebler; Jack, Emmett and the late Ruby Niebler; Matthew and Luke Niebler. Brother of John (Jane) Niebler, Paul Niebler and Anne (James) McNamara. Further survived by other relatives, friends, and his dogs Auggie and Henry.
Joe graduated from Marquette Law School in 1968 and then clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice Hallows. During his 50 years of private practice, he founded two successful Milwaukee area law firms- Miller & Niebler and Niebler & Muren. He was a great fan of Marquette basketball and the Brewers. More than anything, he loved his family and treasured his time with them.
Services are April 3, 2020 and are tentatively private due to the health emergency. Please check our website or call for updates.
Memorials to Marquette Law School, St. John Vianney Catholic Parish, or to Dominicans, Central Province are appreciated.
GOD BLESS YOU AND KEEP YOU
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020