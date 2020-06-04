Joseph C. Taschler Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph C. Taschler, Jr.

Shawnee, Kansas - Joseph C. Taschler, Jr., 77, passed peacefully June 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. He spent a considerable amount of time in Wisconsin and had many friends and extended family in the state. Known as "Big Joe," he never met a stranger and always had a kind word for everyone. The world is a better place for him having lived in it. He is survived by a son, Joseph C. "Joe" III, of Germantown; and a daughter, Mary Christine Hegg (Jeff Haag) of Lisle, Ill.; and 4 grandchildren, including Joseph "Charlie" IV, and Johnathan "Jack" Taschler of Germantown. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Nancy; and his daughter-in-law Karen Pinter Taschler. Memorials to the student emergency assistance fund at Marquette University High School, 3401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208, appreciated. Services will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved