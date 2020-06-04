Joseph C. Taschler, Jr.



Shawnee, Kansas - Joseph C. Taschler, Jr., 77, passed peacefully June 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. He spent a considerable amount of time in Wisconsin and had many friends and extended family in the state. Known as "Big Joe," he never met a stranger and always had a kind word for everyone. The world is a better place for him having lived in it. He is survived by a son, Joseph C. "Joe" III, of Germantown; and a daughter, Mary Christine Hegg (Jeff Haag) of Lisle, Ill.; and 4 grandchildren, including Joseph "Charlie" IV, and Johnathan "Jack" Taschler of Germantown. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Nancy; and his daughter-in-law Karen Pinter Taschler. Memorials to the student emergency assistance fund at Marquette University High School, 3401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208, appreciated. Services will be held at a later date.









