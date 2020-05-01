Joseph Caton Jr.



Hudson - Joseph R. Caton Jr., age 73, of Hudson, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Joe was born on March 28, 1947 in South Bend, Indiana to parents Joseph and Margaret (McMeel) Caton. He graduated from Marquette High School in Milwaukee and went on to attend both college and law school at Marquette University. He was proud to be a State of Wisconsin Public Defender for over 37 years, where he fought for justice for the underprivileged.



He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Catherine Murphy, in 1980, and together they were blessed with two children. Joe was an avid fisherman and history buff and enjoyed researching genealogy and the Civil War. His greatest joy, however, was sharing his passions with his family. They went on many adventures together, including annual trips to Sanibel Island, Florida and road trips to Civil War battlefields.



He will remain in the hearts of his loving wife Catherine; daughter Rebecca (Christopher) Scharff and son Matthew Caton; granddaughter Eva Catherine Scharff; Sisters Joan Anthony, Carol Caton, and Susan Lilly, as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. His parents precede him in death.



Private family services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson, WI due to the COVID pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic and designated for Amyloidosis Research.









