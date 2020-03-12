|
|
Joseph Charles Bettin
Milwaukee - Joseph C. Bettin, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Memorial Visitation SATURDAY, April 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM. Memorial Service at 12:00 PM. The services will take place at ADORATION LUTHERAN CHURCH 3840 W Edgerton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53221. In lieu of flowers, donations to Adoration Lutheran Church or the are appreciated. Please visit www.pkfuneralhomes.com for the full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 29, 2020